Dr. Kim Hoover, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Kernersville, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Hoover works at Cone Health Outpatient Behavioral Health in Kernersville, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.