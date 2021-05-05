See All Otolaryngologists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Kim Pershall, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
42 years of experience

Dr. Kim Pershall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Pershall works at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    22nd Street Office
    (806) 776-4772
    Kim E Pershall MD PA
    3811 24th St, Lubbock, TX 79410
(806) 796-0202

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Covenant Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nosebleed
Acute Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Inner Ear Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Dizziness
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Enlarged Turbinates
ENT Cancer
Facial Pain
Foreign Body in Nose
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Loss
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Meniere's Disease
Nose Injuries
Nose Polyposis, Familial
Oral Cancer
Pulmonary Disease
Runny Nose
Sinus Polyp
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Snoring Prevention
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Sudden Deafness and-or Hearing Loss
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    FirstCare Health Plans
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    May 05, 2021
    he has been taking care of me for years. always listens and deals with my problem. He did nasal surgery on me and my husband got his hearing aids from his audiologist. Usually able to get in to see him within 3-4 days.
    Nancy — May 05, 2021
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    42 years of experience
    English
    1497751663
    University Ariz
    University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
    University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Point Loma College San Diego
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Kim Pershall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pershall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pershall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pershall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pershall works at Covenant High Plains Surgery Center in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Pershall’s profile.

    Dr. Pershall has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pershall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pershall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pershall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pershall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pershall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

