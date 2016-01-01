See All Hematologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Kim Phan, DO

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kim Phan, DO

Dr. Kim Phan, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Phan works at Comprehensive Cancer Center of Nevada in Palm Springs, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E218, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center

Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Anemia
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kim Phan, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295001592
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Ohio U, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
