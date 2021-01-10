Overview

Dr. Kim Poli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Poli works at University Of Cardiology in Albany, NY with other offices in Malta, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.