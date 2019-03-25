See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Providence, RI
Dr. Kimberly Babb, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Babb, MD

Dr. Kimberly Babb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. 

Dr. Babb works at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Babb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rhode Island Hospital
    593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-3355
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ultrasound East Providence Ri
    375 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 649-4050
  3. 3
    Miriam Hospital
    164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Mar 25, 2019
    Dr. Babb is an exceptional physician. She is kind, caring, compassionate, a great listener, and thinks outside the box. She takes the time to listen to & hear her patients, which is not a common occurrence at most physician visits.
    — Mar 25, 2019
    About Dr. Kimberly Babb, MD

    • Internal Medicine
