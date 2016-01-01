See All Internal Medicine Doctors in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Kimberly Chau, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Chau, MD

Dr. Kimberly Chau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.

Dr. Chau works at Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chau's Office Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Parkview Mob
    8080 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Pap Smear
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health

    About Dr. Kimberly Chau, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1851754659
    Drexel University
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chau works at Kaiser Permanente La Mesa Medical Offices in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chau’s profile.

    Dr. Chau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

