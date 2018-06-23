Overview of Dr. Kimberly Huynh, MD

Dr. Kimberly Huynh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Huynh works at The Women's Group of Gwinnett PC in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.