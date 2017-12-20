See All Family Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO

Family Medicine
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Legg-Corba works at Green Hills Direct Family Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Green Hills Direct Family Care
    1150 Glenlivet Dr Ste A17, Allentown, PA 18106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 530-9155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Essential Tremor
Fever
  
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Microdermabrasion
Migraine
  
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Partial Lung Collapse
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peak Expiratory Flow
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Polyuria
  
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Pulmonary Disease
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  
Shingles
  
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treatment for Nose Bleeds
Tremor
  
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberculosis Screening
Ulcer
  
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venipuncture
Vertigo
  
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 20, 2017
    The DPC Model is the way to go! Dr. Corba has time to talk to me about my questions and concerns, and I never have to wait to be seen. Have you ever heard of a doctor being on time? Dr. Corba and the staff know my name as soon as I walk into the door, and they make me feel comfortable. I don't feel like a number. Highly recommended!
    — Dec 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO.

    About Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275504557
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital Program
    • Allentown Osteopathic Medical Center
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Muhlenberg College B.S.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Legg-Corba, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legg-Corba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legg-Corba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legg-Corba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legg-Corba works at Green Hills Direct Family Care in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Legg-Corba’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Legg-Corba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legg-Corba.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legg-Corba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legg-Corba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

