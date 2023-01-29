Dr. Kimberly McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly McClure, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Associated Internists3009 N Ballas Rd # 390C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
Ratings & Reviews
As a senior citizen, I have a number of issues, and she is very attentive to my medical needs. I was scheduled for my annual physical in June, but after some prompt messaging, she insisted I come in, and within one week I was in for the appointment. She is an excellent listener and an outstanding problem solver. I've had several primary care physicians and she is the best.
About Dr. Kimberly McClure, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Family Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
