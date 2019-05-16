Overview

Dr. Kimberly Rossi, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University.



Dr. Rossi works at KIMBERLY A ROSSI MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Impetigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.