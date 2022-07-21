See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Kimberly Sackheim, DO

Pain Medicine
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Sackheim, DO

Dr. Kimberly Sackheim, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sackheim works at NYU Ambulatory Care Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sackheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-6037
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Management
    207 E 84th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300
  3. 3
    Spine & Pain Total Care
    8 E 83rd St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 808-3220
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Burning Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbosacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuralgia in the Upper Extremity Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Painful Urination Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Tension Myalgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacral Plexopathy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Blade Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spastic Pelvic Floor Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tension Myositis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Transient Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 21, 2022
    She explained everything — Jul 21, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Sackheim, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801056551
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel NYC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
