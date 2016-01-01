See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Kinue Miki, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kinue Miki, MD

Dr. Kinue Miki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.

Dr. Miki works at MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miki's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii
    MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii
1380 Lusitana St, Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 482-6238

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kinue Miki, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Japanese
    • Female
    • 1174660682
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Kuakini Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinue Miki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miki works at MDVIP - Honolulu, Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Miki’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

