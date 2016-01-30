Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD
Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Shmg Comprehensive Breast Clinic145 Michigan St NE Ste 4400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 447-5820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Priority Health
- Spectrum Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is wonderfully patient and caring. She listens to your needs and prescribes accordingly. I would be in a very bad place if it were not for Dr. Taylor and and associates that I have met with.
About Dr. Kiran Taylor, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1306945035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.