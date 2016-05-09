Overview of Dr. Kirk Lund, MD

Dr. Kirk Lund, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Lund works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.