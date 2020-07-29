Dr. Kofi Kessey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kofi Kessey, MD
Overview
Dr. Kofi Kessey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from University of Chicago/Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Kessey works at
Locations
Neurosurgery One - Arvada16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
NeurosurgeryOne Lakewood11750 W 2 Pl Medical Plz Ste 255, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kessey is very thorough, friendly, and competent. Easy to talk with. Excellent bedside manner. Thoughtful, soft spoken. good listener.
About Dr. Kofi Kessey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1427386895
Education & Certifications
- Cedar-Sinai Medical Center
- Emory University
- University of Chicago/Pritzker School of Medicine
- Wittenberg University
- Neurosurgery
