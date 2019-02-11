Dr. Balashov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Konstantin Balashov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Konstantin Balashov, MD
Dr. Konstantin Balashov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital
Dr. Balashov works at
Dr. Balashov's Office Locations
University Medical Group NEU125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had nothing but exceptional experiences while undet Dr. Balashovs care. I would recommend him to anyone seeking MS/neurologic care.
About Dr. Konstantin Balashov, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1083789556
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- JFK Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hosp Ctr Cornell U
- Neurology
