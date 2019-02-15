Overview

Dr. Konstantins Kociasvili, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LATVIAN MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital, ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kociasvili works at Lifebalance Clinic in Glenview, IL with other offices in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.