Dr. Kore Liow, MD
Overview
Dr. Kore Liow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle.
Locations
1
Honolulu Campus2230 Liliha St Ste 104, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 261-4476
2
Windward Campus642 Ulukahiki St Ste 300, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-4476
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit! He’s one of the best doctors that I’ve ever been treated by! He’s thorough and empathetic with my condition. Yes, I would recommend him to anyone needing a neurologist.
About Dr. Kore Liow, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1366445306
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- University of Utah Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- St George's University
- Barry
Frequently Asked Questions
