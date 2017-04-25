Dr. Kortney West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kortney West, MD
Overview of Dr. Kortney West, MD
Dr. Kortney West, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West's Office Locations
Clear Water Health, PC4 Park Plz, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 546-2336Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. West is such a caring professional. Every time I have any questions, I can call or text and will get a very quick response. I recommend Dr. West to every person I know! She is very knowledgeable and truly cares about each and every one of her patients!
About Dr. Kortney West, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1770840563
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.