Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD
Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Lakeshore Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery2500 Niles Rd Ste 6, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-1660
Family Care of Coloma Watervliet6559 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions (269) 408-1660
Niles Office6 Longmeadow Village Dr Ste 2, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 408-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
I very much appreciate Dr. Baghelai's willingness to address all my questions with detailed answers that I can understand. His calm manner is so reassuring! Since my heart surgery four years ago, I have felt much stronger thanks to his expertise and advice.
About Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1366434987
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Virginia Hospitals
- Hahnemann University Hospital|Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Medical College Of Virginia
- University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland School Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Baghelai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baghelai accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baghelai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baghelai has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baghelai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baghelai speaks Persian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghelai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghelai.
