Overview of Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD

Dr. Kourosh Baghelai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Baghelai works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Coloma, MI and Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.