Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kourtney Morris, MD
Overview of Dr. Kourtney Morris, MD
Dr. Kourtney Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris' Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Obstetrics & Gynecology3920 St Francis Way, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
The BEST OBGYN in Indiana. Such a warm personality who is always so kind and caring.
About Dr. Kourtney Morris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1962721845
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.