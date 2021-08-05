Dr. Batra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishan Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Krishan Batra, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Odessa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Krishan K Batra MD16725 Race Track Rd, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 926-4700
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Batra met me when I had PTSD to go along with my (still) chronic depression. Let's just say I would not be writing this review without his knowledge and experience. I can't believe some have said he doesn't listen well. I've not had that problem.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
