Dr. Blaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Blaker, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristen Blaker, MD
Dr. Kristen Blaker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Blaker works at
Dr. Blaker's Office Locations
Coastal Surgeons3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-5352
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blaker seems very knowledgeable and gave very practical advice. She listened attentively and when I left, I felt I had a good game plan.
About Dr. Kristen Blaker, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blaker has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.