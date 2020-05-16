Overview of Dr. Kristen Smith, MD

Dr. Kristen Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Joliet, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.