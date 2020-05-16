Dr. Kristen Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 469-9200
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics1870 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 240, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 514-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr. Smith is wonderful! She was there when my som was born and continued to see her as his PCP. Years and years layer we are still with her. She doesn’t rush visits and sincerely tries to build a relationship with the family.
About Dr. Kristen Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780918540
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- Morehouse Sch Of Med
- Xavier University Of La
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.