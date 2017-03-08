See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM

Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kaminsky works at Red Rock Podiatry Inc. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaminsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Red Rock Podiatry Inc.
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 80, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-7979
  2. 2
    Sleepmed Therapies Inc
    2881 Business Park Ct Ste 224, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 586-7469

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 08, 2017
    Doctor Kaminsky is one of the best Podiatrist's. I have a soar on my second toe that I developed from exercise walking. Doctor Kaminsky is the only Podiatrist that I have been too that has been able to treat the soar so that it is healing. She is the only Podiatrist that I have been too that diagnosed my condition correctly; in which my soar occurred due to my excessive walking on a hammer toe. She gave me a hammer toe support that I wear so my soar heals completely and does not recur.
    Henderson, NV — Mar 08, 2017
    About Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1700823515
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaminsky works at Red Rock Podiatry Inc. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kaminsky’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

