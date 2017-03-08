Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristi Kaminsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kaminsky's Office Locations
Red Rock Podiatry Inc.653 N Town Center Dr Ste 80, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 233-7979
Sleepmed Therapies Inc2881 Business Park Ct Ste 224, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 586-7469
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kaminsky is one of the best Podiatrist's. I have a soar on my second toe that I developed from exercise walking. Doctor Kaminsky is the only Podiatrist that I have been too that has been able to treat the soar so that it is healing. She is the only Podiatrist that I have been too that diagnosed my condition correctly; in which my soar occurred due to my excessive walking on a hammer toe. She gave me a hammer toe support that I wear so my soar heals completely and does not recur.
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.