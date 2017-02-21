Overview

Dr. Kristi Moffat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Moffat works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Redmond Bella Bottega in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.