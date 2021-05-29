Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristianna Roberts, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristianna Roberts, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
One Medical Seniors - Arvada8175 Sheridan Blvd Unit N, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (720) 464-6739Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts made my elderly mother feel valued as a person, no matter her age. She listened with care, was considerate, understanding and humorous. Such an uplifting attitude and yet took concerns seriously and gave great, professional answers that were intelligent but thoughtful.
About Dr. Kristianna Roberts, DO
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1790955185
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Graceland University
- Family Practice
