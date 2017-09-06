Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristie Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Kristie Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic10060 Regency Cir, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-1315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nebraska Medical Center the - Multispecialty Clin4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 552-7928
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
I have known Dr. Hayes for years. She is by far one of the best physicians I have ever seen.
About Dr. Kristie Hayes, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1902855257
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.