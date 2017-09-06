Overview

Dr. Kristie Hayes, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Hayes works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.