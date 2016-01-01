Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristina Chang, DPM
Dr. Kristina Chang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Downey, CA.
Dr. Chang works at
Practice Stephen11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 501, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 651-1050
Stephen Su D.p.m.715 E CHAPMAN AVE, Orange, CA 92866 Directions (714) 809-5591
- Foothill Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Podiatry
- English
