Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM

Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University.

Dr. Jay works at Westland Family Foot And Ankle Specialists in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westland Family Foot and Ankle Specialists
    33777 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 361-2500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I saw Dr Jay at Westland Family Foot and Ankle at it went great! Dr Jay was on time, had great bedside manner, answered all of my concerns and together we put together a plan to get me healthy again. I will definitely be going back to see her and be recommending her going forward.
    Ashley — Jul 07, 2022
    About Dr. Kristina Jay, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Croatian and German
    • 1972814390
    Education & Certifications

    • MIHS
    • Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    • Midwestern University Glendale Campus
