Dr. Kristina Tansavatdi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tansavatdi's Office Locations
Tansavatdi Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery696 Hampshire Rd Ste 170, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 360-4823
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932397007
Education & Certifications
- Mangat Plastic Surgery Center
- University of Utah Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
Dr. Tansavatdi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tansavatdi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tansavatdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tansavatdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tansavatdi.
