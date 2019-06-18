See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Auburn, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Kristina Welton, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kristina Welton, MD

Dr. Kristina Welton, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Denver and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center and Multicare Covington Medical Center.

Dr. Welton works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn in Auburn, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Welton's Office Locations

    Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn
    121 N Division St Ste 310, Auburn, WA 98001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 545-5987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center
  • Multicare Covington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Malrotation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2019
    Dr. Welton and her Sports Orthopedic Medicine staff are kind and professional. They share their beautiful smiles at every visit. I really like the way they valued my opinions and concerns regarding my injury and treatment. Thank you all so much for helping me to keep things doable in my life.
    Masele in AUBURN, WA — Jun 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Kristina Welton, MD
    About Dr. Kristina Welton, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093008971
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Boulder
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine / Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristina Welton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welton works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Auburn in Auburn, WA. View the full address on Dr. Welton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Welton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.