Overview of Dr. Kristine Borrison, MD

Dr. Kristine Borrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Borrison works at Los Olivos Women's Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.