Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD

Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Keeney works at Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus
    4900 Broad Rd # 1D, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 492-5660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 08, 2019
    Dr. Keeney made me and my husband so at ease after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After my report from my biopsy I was so scared . I called the Dr. Keeney's office and they took me in that same week. She explained how my cancer could be treated with surgery, radiation and medication. After the surgery in which she did a fantastic job I was told all my margins were cleared. It has been a year now of being cancer free. She continues to see on a regular basis and eases my worries. Great DR
    Joanne York in Rome, NY — Feb 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD
    About Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225098577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keeney works at Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Keeney’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

