Overview of Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD

Dr. Kristine Keeney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse, Crouse Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Keeney works at Upstate Breast Care Center Community Campus in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.