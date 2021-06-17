Dr. Kristopher George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristopher George, MD
Overview of Dr. Kristopher George, MD
Dr. Kristopher George, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. George's Office Locations
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
Cardiac Surgical Associates of Fresno2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 499-0830
Cardiac Surgery Associates of Florida720 W Oak St Ste 360, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-0090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. George repaired my deformed mitral valve and replaced two ruptured chords. He's an incredible surgeon and equally incredible person. I'll always be grateful that he decided to perform my surgery. If anyone were to give him less than 5 stars, they'd be needing a neurologist, not a cardiologist.
About Dr. Kristopher George, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Geo Wash U Sch Med|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The George Washington University|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
