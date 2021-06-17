Overview of Dr. Kristopher George, MD

Dr. Kristopher George, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. George works at APH - Department of Behavioral Medicine in Southfield, MI with other offices in Fresno, CA and Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.