Dr. Krystal Franklin, MD

General Surgery
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Las Cruces, NM
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Krystal Franklin, MD

Dr. Krystal Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Franklin works at Agape Pain Mngmnt & Lfstyl Ctr in Las Cruces, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Franklin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Agape Pain Management and Anesthesia LLC
    2170 E Lohman Ave Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 449-7002
  2. 2
    Whittler Anesthesia PC
    1205 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 210-2395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Krystal Franklin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215162433
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franklin works at Agape Pain Mngmnt & Lfstyl Ctr in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Franklin’s profile.

    Dr. Franklin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

