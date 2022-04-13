Overview

Dr. Kulbir Walia, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine



Dr. Walia works at Premier Pain Centers in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.