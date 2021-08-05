Overview of Dr. Kunil Bae, MD

Dr. Kunil Bae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bae works at Dr. Kunil Bae, MD in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.