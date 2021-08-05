Dr. Kunil Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunil Bae, MD
Overview of Dr. Kunil Bae, MD
Dr. Kunil Bae, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bae works at
Dr. Bae's Office Locations
Dr. Kunil Bae, MD15408 Northern Blvd Ste 2I, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 358-3151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bae is kind,faithful and listening to patient. Refill service is very good,and all the associates are very helpful,cheerful and shrewd. Everything is well organized and clean and safe. From;Laura Oh and Brian Oh.
About Dr. Kunil Bae, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1295765378
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bae has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.