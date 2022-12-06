Dr. Kurt Gold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kurt Gold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kurt Gold, MD
Dr. Kurt Gold, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Nebraska Spine Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Gold's Office Locations
Active Therapy7919 WAKELEY PLZ, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 933-2016
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Gold for many years,He has been overseeing my chronic pain conditions so that I can live a good quality of life.He takes the time to examine you and never rushes me in and out.
About Dr. Kurt Gold, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1538189055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California At Berkeley
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gold speaks Spanish and Swedish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.