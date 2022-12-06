Overview of Dr. Kurt Gold, MD

Dr. Kurt Gold, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Nebraska Spine Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Gold works at Active Therapy in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.