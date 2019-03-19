Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurt Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Kurt Miller, MD
Dr. Kurt Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Fresno Neurobehavioral Associates1660 E Herndon Ave Ste 150, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 431-8741
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Takes the time to explain everything and has Great Bedside manner! A very pleasant Doctor!
About Dr. Kurt Miller, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Stanford U Hosps
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of Southern California
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.