Dr. Kurt Miller, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (18)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kurt Miller, MD

Dr. Kurt Miller, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Miller works at Fresno Neurobehavioral Associates in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fresno Neurobehavioral Associates
    1660 E Herndon Ave Ste 150, Fresno, CA 93720 (559) 431-8741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
ImPACT Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Kurt Miller, MD

    Pain Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    38 years of experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1508894379
    • 1508894379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford U Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Internship
    Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    • Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    Neurology
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Fresno Neurobehavioral Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

