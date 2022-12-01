Dr. Reyes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurt Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kurt Reyes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
-
1
Catalyst Urgent Care7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 551-0308Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 6841 Virginia Pkwy Ste 103, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 551-0308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
His direct manner and friendly manner is a refreshing change. Not only has he helped my wife and me to lose a significant amount of weight over the last year. Dr. Reyes noticed an abnormality in my wife's blood work that others missed which turned out to be Acute Multiple Myeloid Leukemia, a quick killer if not treated immediately. He went even further in calling the top Oncologist in Dallas and demanded an appointment for my wife. With a blast count of 60%, the oncologist admitted her that day and started an aggressive regimen of chemo that saved her life. It is due to Dr. Reyes skill, diligence, and persistence as a Doctor that my wife is alive today.
About Dr. Kurt Reyes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275684094
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.