Dr. Kyi Myint, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Kyi Myint, MD

Dr. Kyi Myint, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jurupa Valley, CA. 

Dr. Myint works at RUHS Jurupa Valley Community Health Center in Jurupa Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myint's Office Locations

    RUHS Jurupa Valley Community Health Center
    8876 Mission Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 360-8795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Kyi Myint, MD

  Internal Medicine
  English
  1518318625
Education & Certifications

  Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Myint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Myint works at RUHS Jurupa Valley Community Health Center in Jurupa Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Myint’s profile.

Dr. Myint has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

