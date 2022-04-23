Dr. Kyle Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kyle Nelson, MD
Dr. Kyle Nelson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Mercy Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Metro Neurosurgery11850 Blackfoot St NW Ste 490, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 427-1137
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Dr. Kyle Nelson very professional in his approach to removing my blimoglastoma cancer mass. At first it was a thought of removing as much as he could dare but after going in WE believe he was able to remove most of it even at a second look. Thank you Dr. Kyle for your carefull and patient surgery. Now I am taking the next steps Dr. Laudi suggests to control and treat the cancer area. There are many new avenues we can choose to fight this Out and extend my life. Thank you all for your patience health.
About Dr. Kyle Nelson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194987289
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.