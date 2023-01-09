Dr. Kyle Penland, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Penland, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kyle Penland, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Dr. Penland works at
Locations
-
1
Hammock Gardens Dental Care2327 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Directions (386) 610-2625
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Penland is so sweet and gentle! I didn’t even feel the shot when he numbed me. I recommend him to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Kyle Penland, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1821611534
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penland accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Penland using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Penland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.