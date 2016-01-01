Dr. Kyong Bin Park, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyong Bin Park, PHD
Dr. Kyong Bin Park, PHD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Dr. Kyong Bin B. Park, MD525 W Chester Pike Ste 102B, Havertown, PA 19083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kyong Bin Park, PHD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1023036134
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
168 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.