Overview of Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD

Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Brunt works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.