Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD
Overview of Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD
Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Brunt works at
Dr. Brunt's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Fl 12 Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 454-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brunt?
Awesome experience. After being told by another doctor that there was nothing that could be done for me and had no idea what to do to remedy my issues-didn't seem to care either. Luckily my sister-in-law worked for a bariatric surgeon at the time and that doctor gave me a referral to Dr. Brunt. After reviewing my history and the issues I was currently having, Dr. Brunt knew exactly what needed to be done and explained it to me in terms that were easy to understand. He gave me instructions at my post-op appointment (which I never received after the first surgery 17 years ago) on what to do in order to reduce the risk of a recurrence. I feel very blessed to have been afforded the opportunity to receive medical/surgical care from him.
About Dr. Leslie Brunt, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1992723621
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brunt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunt works at
Dr. Brunt has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.