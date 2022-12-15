Dr. Lyle Lowry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Critical Care Surgeons
- OH
- Troy
- Dr. Lyle Lowry, MD
Dr. Lyle Lowry, MD
Overview
Dr. Lyle Lowry, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lowry works at
Locations
-
1
Miami County Surgeons3130 N County Road 25A Ste 214, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Acute Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Anal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Appendix Cancer
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Distal Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Familial Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis Suppurativa
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Invasive Lobular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Locally Advanced Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSI-H Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSI-L Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat MSS Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Hernia
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Perianal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pericolic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Perirectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Primary Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Rectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Secretory Breast Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sporadic Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Hernia
- View other providers who treat Tubular Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Vagotomy
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Butler Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Flora Midwest (PPOM)
- Galaxy Health Network
- GENERAL
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Superior Dental Care
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowry?
This was my first visit with Dr. Lowry. I found him easy to understand and prepared to discuss the particulars of my case.
About Dr. Lyle Lowry, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720080344
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Akron Center Medical Center|Bayfront Medical Center
- Akron General Med Center
- Ohio State University|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lowry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.