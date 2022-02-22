Dr. Lacey Hansen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacey Hansen, DMD
Dr. Lacey Hansen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Hansen works at
Office: 10 TEA OLIVE CT, Aiken, SC 29803
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
wonderful! Dr. Hansen and Ruthie are both wonderful with my 8 yr old daughter. They always make sure to answer any questions that I have.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811473580
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.