Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacy Knowles, DO
Overview of Dr. Lacy Knowles, DO
Dr. Lacy Knowles, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Playa Vista, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles' Office Locations
- 1 12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Playa Vista, CA 90094 Directions (310) 967-8444
-
2
Cedar Sinai Medical Group6801 Park Ter Ste 130, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 248-7878
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lacy Knowles, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1952660599
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowles has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.