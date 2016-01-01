Overview of Dr. Lacy McClain, MD

Dr. Lacy McClain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.



Dr. McClain works at HATTIESBURG CLINIC ORTHOPEDIC in Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.