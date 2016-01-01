Dr. Lacy McClain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lacy McClain, MD
Overview of Dr. Lacy McClain, MD
Dr. Lacy McClain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hattiesburg, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Forrest General Hospital.
Dr. McClain's Office Locations
Surgery415 S 28th Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39401 Directions (601) 268-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lacy McClain, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClain has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
